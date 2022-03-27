Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 794,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,214,576. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

