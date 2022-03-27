Wejo Group (WEJO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Wejo Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEJO. Wedbush began coverage on Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wejo Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

