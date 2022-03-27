WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 1.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.62. 722,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,105,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.59.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

