West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $405.24. The stock had a trading volume of 360,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,945. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.93 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day moving average is $414.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

