WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WideOpenWest by 400.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $17.56 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

