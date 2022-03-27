WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DGRW opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.