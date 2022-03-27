WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DGRW opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.
