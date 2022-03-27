WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 60.4% in March

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

DGRS opened at $45.09 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.