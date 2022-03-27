Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday.

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,552 ($33.60) on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,610.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,263.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

