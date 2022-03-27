Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $302.82 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $581,715.17 and $2,764.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $302.82 or 0.00679520 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.21 or 0.07046570 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,607.06 or 1.00097351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00043712 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

