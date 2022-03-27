Xuez Market Capitalization Achieves $51,938.53 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Xuez has a total market cap of $51,938.53 and approximately $51,889.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xuez

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,256,554 coins and its circulating supply is 4,290,121 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

