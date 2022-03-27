Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after buying an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Xylem by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 85,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

