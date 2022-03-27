Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 811,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

