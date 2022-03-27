Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of YKLTY opened at $27.61 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

