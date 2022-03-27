Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. GFL Environmental accounts for 2.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 733,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,350. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.