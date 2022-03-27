Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $6.77 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,163. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

