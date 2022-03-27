Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $2.29 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 10,351,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,266,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

