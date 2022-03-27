Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $761,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 177,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 7,284,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,942,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $979.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 3.22. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

