Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Bunge accounts for approximately 3.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

