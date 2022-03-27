Yaupon Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,259 shares of company stock worth $20,971,988 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

MRO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,516,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.