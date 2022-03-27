Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

