Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

