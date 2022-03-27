Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.