Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. EOG Resources posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $15.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $14.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.51 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

