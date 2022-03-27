Zacks: Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $50,736,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

