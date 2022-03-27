Zacks: Analysts Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.36 Million

Brokerages predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report $11.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $11.62 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year sales of $52.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $52.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $79.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

SOPH opened at $7.37 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in SOPHiA Genetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SOPHiA Genetics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

