Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,167,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $23.45 on Friday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
