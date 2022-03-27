Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to report sales of $124.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $521.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $37.86. 200,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,354. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

