Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $320.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.55 million and the highest is $349.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

