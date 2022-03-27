Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.32 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to announce $195.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $195.40 million. Penumbra reported sales of $169.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $871.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,420. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.22.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

