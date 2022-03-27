Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

PYPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

