Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to report sales of $736.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.20 million to $763.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $104,453,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 360,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

