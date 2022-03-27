Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $631.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.64 million. Teleflex reported sales of $633.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $339.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.98 and a 200-day moving average of $340.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

