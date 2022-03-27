Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of THRN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 246,113 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 251,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth about $4,264,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

