Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research
lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.
In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Zendesk by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92.
Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
