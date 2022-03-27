Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to post $7.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.92 billion and the lowest is $7.43 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.