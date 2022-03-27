Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $824,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 51.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 377,632 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 41.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,562. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

