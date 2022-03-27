Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.36. 1,121,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

