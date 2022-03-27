Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) will report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.36. 1,121,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.