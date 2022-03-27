Zacks: Brokerages Expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Analysts expect HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. HF Sinclair posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year sales of $26.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HF Sinclair.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,011. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

