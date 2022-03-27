Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Payoneer Global reported sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 2,146,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.