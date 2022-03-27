Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ SLGL remained flat at $$7.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

