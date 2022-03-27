Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $2.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.32. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

