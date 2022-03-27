Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 135.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Waters by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.97. 177,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.59.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

