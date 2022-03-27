Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “
Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.55.
Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.
