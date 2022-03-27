Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.