Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

