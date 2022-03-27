Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “
Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.