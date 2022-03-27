Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

