Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,411,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

