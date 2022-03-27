Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.