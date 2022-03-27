Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

