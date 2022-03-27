Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to “Hold”

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.
