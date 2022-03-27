Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $402.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netflix is suffering from stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix is expected to continue dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.